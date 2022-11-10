Here’s where to mark Veterans Day events in McHenry County

A number of ceremonies and events will be held across McHenry County to mark Veterans Day, some on the holiday itself but others on Thursday through the weekend.

Here are some of them:

Crystal Lake: A ceremony will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in McHenry County College’s Luecht Auditorium, B170, at the Crystal Lake campus.

The free event, open to students, the community and staff, will feature an armed forces tribute, music performed by MCC’s faculty brass quintet, and a panel discussion with MCC student veterans.

East Dundee: The fifth annual Dinner for Veterans will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 E. Main St. It will be catered by Aliano’s in East Dundee and served by church and community volunteers. Military memorabilia will be on display. Menu includes pasta options, chicken, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. A carryout option is available. The deadline for orders is 3 p.m. Friday by calling Alison Lyon at 630-709-6546 or going to ImmanuelVeteransDinner2022.eventbrite.com.

Hampshire: A parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. from Hampshire Middle School, 560 S. State St., and heads to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 297 Jefferson Ave.

Huntley: The Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Huntley Town Square at the Veterans Memorial.

Goods also will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday to help stock the shelves at New Horizons, a transitional living program for homeless veterans.

Among the items being collected are bath and body soap, deodorant, toothpaste, razors, shampoo and conditioner; copier paper; paper towels; new socks and winter coats, hats and gloves; rice, pasta, pasta sauce, soup and other canned goods; gas station gift cards and laundry detergent.

Lake in the Hills: As part of the village’s Hero Week celebrating veterans, a pinning ceremony for veterans and their spouses will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Lake in the Hills Village Hall multi-purpose room. Light refreshments will follow the ceremony.

The village also is holding an Operation Gratitude event where participants can create all or any of the following projects: sew a drawstring bag or cooling tie, knit or crochet a scarf, create a paracord or “quick deploy” bracelet or make a handmade card.

The fee is per person and covers the cost of materials and shipping. On-site registration is available. Limited tools will be provided.

A Hero Wall with portraits of local veterans also will be on display at the Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate.

For more information, go to recreation.lith.org/?p=11&v=4.1.

Marengo: The annual Veterans Day program put on by Marengo area schools will feature a keynote address by Command Sgt. Major John J. Kanaly, who graduated from Marengo Community High School in 1998 and joined the military that July. Kanaly served in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, Jordan and Poland.

The program, which is open to the public, starts at 9 a.m. Friday at Marengo Community High School, 110 Franks Road. Parking is available on the building’s east side.

McHenry: The McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 will host its Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday. Veterans will get one menu item for free.

Friday night bingo will run 7 to 10 p.m.

Richmond: The village of Richmond and the American Legion Post 253 will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at Stevens Park, 10314 N. Main St., followed by free coffee and doughnuts at the Richmond Cafe, 10321 N. Main St.

Woodstock: A flag ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Woodstock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5040, 240 N. Throop St., with speeches by Woodstock Mayor Michael Turner and Post Cmdr. Fred Strauss.

A luncheon will follow. The lunch is free for veterans, $9 for general public adults and $5 for children under 12.

The post will hold its weekly Friday fish fry starting at 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults with other food available for purchase as well as children’s menu.

Live music will be performed by Daddio.

Is an event missing? Please email us at tips@nwherald.com.