Neighbors of former Cary senior center say they feel left out of development process

When the Cary Village Board gave its final approval to plans to convert the 134-year-old building at 441 Main St. into an apartment complex, the mayor and village trustees said the lack of attendees at the meeting was a sign of the neighbors’ trust.

However, several neighbors who live near the site told the Northwest Herald that their absence was more because of resignation and protest rather than acquiescence.

“I’m tired of being ignored,” Cary resident Anne Bonet said. “My neighbors and I have attended other meetings, and our feelings have been disregarded. This project was approved in their minds long before [last] Tuesday. Our input was never valued, and so why bother attending another meeting?”

Mayor Mark Kownick said he was surprised by the lack of attendees last week, but he heard from residents after the meeting. He said the village listened to residents and incorporated public feedback into the process, but added he felt the project would be great for both neighbors and the village of Cary overall.

“We are particular about things, and we will not plug just anything into vacant pieces of property,” Kownick said. “We are going to put developers through the wringer. I think this is going to be a beautiful development, a great fit for the neighborhood, and some people have told us they love what is going on. Unfortunately, change is hard for some people. I respect that, but I represent 18,000 people, not just four or five.”

Trustee Ellen McAlpine pointed to the reduction in the number of buildings included in the project as an example of incorporating resident feedback. The proposal had originally included three new buildings in addition to the existing one, but that was reduced to two.

The number of access points to the site was also reduced to alleviate potential traffic concerns along Main and School streets, Kownick said.

The zoning changes approved last week were also contingent upon a landscaping buffer being approved by the Village Board at a later meeting.

Upset residents cited a litany of issues they had with the project, and the development process, including the low sale cost of $100,000 – True North Properties was the lone bidder in September – and the potential effect on nearby property values.

A rendering for a possible repurposing of the parcel at 441 W. Main St. in Cary, which includes a historic school building. An initial concept by True North Properties, Inc., shown here, includes several small apartment buildings and garage units designed to match the original structure. (Provided by True North Properties, Inc.)

“As soon as this apartment complex opens I’m going to the township and demanding my taxes be reduced,” said Frank Smith, who has lived in Cary since 1976, and said he is “three doors away” from 441 Main St. “This is going to de-value nearby homes and create a market for (real estate) hawks to force people out and turn all of West Main Street into an unbroken chain of apartment buildings, like in Palatine or Arlington Heights.”

At last Tuesday’s meeting, the Village Board attested the opposite, that they predicted the site will increase local property values due to the attractive nature of the redeveloped apartments.

Kownick pointed to True North’s track record locally, which he said made them a great fit to develop the property. Kownick added that based on a similar project, Cary’s Garden Place Apartments, where neighboring property values increased, neighbors of 441 Main should expect a similar boost once the site reaches full occupancy.

Residents most recently brought up their concerns at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in October, neighbor Susan Magana said, during which she felt questions were either half answered or ignored.

“When I asked about privacy for my backyard, the mayor said I could look into building a fence,” said Magana, who lives with her husband on a property just south of the site. “I already have a fence. I don’t have a three-story fence. But I guess the developer is going to add so much value to my property, I’ll be thanking him and sending him Christmas cards.”

Overall, residents were not against converting the existing building into residences, Magana said, but it was the rest of the site they were unhappy with.

Smith also said he was sympathetic to the need to do something with the building and he understood the challenge of doing something with the site instead of letting it sit abandoned.

“There’s a lot of old buildings where suddenly people are nostalgic about it, but don’t want to put any money into it,” Smith said. “That has happened all over McHenry County. I don’t know what the inside story is, but I’m sure the village decided to go with this developer to get out of the problem [of what to do with the building].”

Nevertheless, Smith said he was unhappy, not just with the specifics of the project, but with the idea of public or municipal-owned properties being sold off to private developers.

“I don’t like the idea of a public good being turned into private wealth,” Smith said. “Something about that stinks.”

Kownick described the site as a constant problem for the village, which he said has been in the village’s possession for decades, due to maintenance costs. He said they reached out to developers only after local taxing bodies, like the school and park districts, were offered the site.

Smith said he thinks the project “was a done deal” and that there was no point in continuing to argue with the village trustees, but said he wanted the residents’ perspective heard for posterity.

The building at 441 Main St., originally built in the 1880s as a school, was most recently used as a senior center up until the end of last year, when the senior center was relocated.

The residential development was first proposed in June, and after several adjustments the final site plan calls for three apartment buildings – two additional ones beyond the original building – for 10 units total, as well as garage structures.

“We wanted to be cognizant of the neighbors, and their concerns and comments did not go unnoticed and were in fact addressed,” McAlpine said in an email. “I am always willing to meet with residents to discuss things further, and I believe the village was very thankful for residents’ comments.”