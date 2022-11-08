Car crashes into Woodstock storefront, no injuries reported

The 75-year-old driver of an SUV that crashed into a Woodstock business on Tuesday morning was not injured, but the building was left with moderate damage, officials said.

The vehicle collided with the storefront of the Green Garden Restaurant, 1678 South Eastwood Drive, about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Woodstock Police Deputy Chief of Police Ray Lanz said.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the incident, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman Alex Vucha said. The business was closed at the time of the crash.

The uninjured driver, of Woodstock, was the only occupant in the vehicle, Lanz said.

The driver was attempting to back out of a parking stall when she moved the gear selector to drive instead of reverse, Lanz said. When she pressed the accelerator, her 2021 Ford Explorer travelled forward and struck the building, Lanz said.

She reversed away from the building and into the parking lot to await fire and police, officials said.

Inspectors from the Woodstock Building Department were called to the scene to evaluate the building damage, Vucha said.

No citations were issued, Lanz said.