Woodstock street outreach program struggles to find funds to keep serving homeless community

On most Friday mornings, Andrew Turner and Tim Parker can be found driving homeless people from around McHenry County to a church in Crystal Lake where, among other basic needs, they can eat, get a haircut, legal advice, do laundry and take a shower.

Turner, 27, of Woodstock, is a street outreach supervisor, and Parker, 34, of Harvard, is an outreach coordinator for the homeless outreach program facilitated through Warp Corps in Woodstock.

On Fridays, the pair typically pick up people from train stations, secluded tent cities and homes where someone may have been lucky enough to have found a couch to sleep on the night before.

They take the people to Willow Crystal Lake at 100 S. Main St. where from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday, a variety of services are provided for those experiencing homelessness or who are at-risk of becoming homeless.

On other days – and nights – Turner, Parker, and other members of Warp Corps’ street outreach team, visit areas known to be frequented by people who do not have permanent housing, including wooded areas, laundry mats and some 24-hour restaurants.

While out in the community and at the Warp Corps location at 114 N. Benton St. in Woodstock, the team provides provide food, clothing, water, hygiene products and camping supplies, as well as transportation to pharmacies, doctor appointments and job interviews. They also provide harm reduction supplies, such as naloxone, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and fentanyl test strips, Turner said.

But come the end of December, the funding that helps pay for this work ends, leaving the question of how the people who have come to rely on this help will be served.

Warp Corps has provided this level of care for the homeless community since the COVID-19 pandemic through “limited” community development block grant funds allocated in 2021, said Hans Mach, community development administrator for McHenry County. The $75,000 grant Warp Corps received was part of federal funding provided during the pandemic.

Tim Parker of Warp Corps closes the van doors as homeless people walk into Willow Crystal Lake on Friday, Nov. 5, 2022, for the church's resource days for the homeless. The funding for the street outreach program is ending at the end of December. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

This particular funding has “a limited shelf life and is not an ongoing resource,” Mach said. Warp Corps missed the Jan. 4 deadline to apply for other community development block grant opportunities.

Community development block grants are federal dollars administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The 2023 cycle runs from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, and the county expects the usual $1.4 million in federal funding for that cycle.

Of that, about $110,000 will fund efforts to aid the homeless. Applications for this funding are being accepted now through Jan. 4, 2023, and Mach said he encourages Rob Mutert, the founder and executive director of Warp Corps, to apply.

However, the question remains of how the street outreach team will continue providing services through the first nine months of 2023, Mutert said.

“When this grant runs out, unless someone gave us a massive donation to cover the costs, we are at a full stop,” Mutert said.

Between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, about 600 people in McHenry County were identified as being at risk for homelessness, enrolled in homeless-oriented housing opportunities or homeless.

This often comes as a surprise to many, according to Mach and Brandon Kyker, community development specialist for McHenry County.

“There is kind of that ‘Oh, I didn’t know,’ ” Kyker said. “They may think there is just that one or two [they see] panhandling, but they don’t understand the gravity of the situation. It can happen to everybody with housing prices going up and rentals high, … it can happen to anybody.”

Each year, the number of people who are homeless, in emergency or transitional shelters, or enrolled in permanent housing aimed at serving the homeless is measured. In 2020, that number was 769; in 2021, it dropped significantly to 493; and in 2022, the number rose back up to 595, Mach said.

McHenry County has a total population just over 300,000, according to the U.S. Census.

“The reduction in the number is directly attributable to resources provided to the county through COVID-19 relief measures,” Mach said. “Unfortunately, these funds are limited and not permanent in duration.”

Kyker praised Warp Corps and said the work they have done is significant and has filled in the gaps. He encouraged Mutert to apply by Jan. 4 to be considered for the next funding cycle. He said the application process is “competitive.”

Mutert said he began working with the homeless community in 2017 without any outside funding. This work was part of his overall mission through Warp Corps of providing suicide prevention, mental health awareness and support, and substance use disorder prevention-based programming.

When Mutert moved Warp Corps from his basement to its current location in 2019, he started producing apparel that helped pay for the outreach work.

“A lot came out of my own pocket,” Mutert said. “We invested a lot of personal money.”

Turner said since February, he has had contact with nearly 60 individuals who are unhoused. The work he does within the homeless community is important and it closes the gap for people who otherwise “would be left high and dry,” he said.

“I see a lot of people who don’t have many good days,” Turner said. “They wake up in tents, with bugs, cold and hungry.”

One of those people is Mike Morenweiser, 59, also known as “Chef Mike,” a nod to his 33 years as a chef for upscale restaurants before becoming homeless. He said his struggles with depression and alcoholism led to becoming homeless “off and on” for about the last five years.

Morenweiser was at the church on a recent Friday for services. He said he suffers many ailments including heart issues and rheumatoid arthritis. He uses a walking stick, and though in constant pain, he spends his days walking for miles at a time.

He talks about Turner and Parker as his friends and said he doesn’t know what he would do without them. On a recent Friday, they picked him up from a friend’s home in Wonder Lake where he was allowed to sleep in the garage.

They have driven him to doctor appointments and to pick up medications, said Morenweiser, who said his dream it is to one day own a food truck.

The importance of what Turner and Parker provide him “on a scale of one to 10 is 11,” he said. “They are very, very kind, very, very helpful.”

Information on services for those who are or at risk of becoming homeless is available at McHenryCountyHomeless.org. Those in need of emergency housing or resource assistance can call 815-759-7133. If unanswered, leave a voicemail.