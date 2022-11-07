Westbound Route 14 remains closed following semi rollover

A rollover crash involving a semitruck Monday morning resulted in a minor fuel leak and no injuries but led to Route 14′s closure for several hours, fire officials said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was dispatched at 9:38 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Route 14 and South Eastwood Drive, which is Route 47, where firefighters found a semitruck on its side in the northwest corner of the intersection, according to a news release.

The male driver had escaped the truck prior to their evaluation and was evaluated by paramedics, the release states. He declined transportation to the hospital or any further medical treatment.

A minor fuel leak was quickly mitigated by firefighters, according to the release. The truck was hauling metal coils and no hazardous conditions were present.

All westbound Route 14 remained closed as of 11:45 a.m. with no estimated reopening time. Tow trucks were working to correct the vehicle and clear the intersection.