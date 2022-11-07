Hebron’s ‘skunk truck’ guy fighting for his life at Minnesota hospital

Since Oct. 9, Dan Jensen has been in a Duluth, Minnesota, hospital fighting for his life.

The Hebron man was packing up his family — wife Laura, two adult sons and “a couple of grandkids” — at the end of a long fishing trip in Orr, Minnesota, when he collapsed, said his brother, Arvin Jensen.

Dan, 68, suffered an aortic aneurysm, Arvin said.

They were at a cabin “in the wilderness of Minnesota” far away from any town when Dan dropped in the driveway, Arvin said.

A neighbor saw Dan collapse and jumped in to help, said his sister-in-law, Kathy Jensen. That neighbor then drove out to a main road to get cellular reception and call for emergency responders, she added.

Once he was able to reach 911, the neighbor came back, loaded Dan into the back of his own vehicle, and transported them to the main road “to intercept the EMTs” that were on their way, she said.

It was nearly an hour after the initial call before Dan arrived by ambulance to a small community hospital. He was later airlifted to Duluth’s St. Mary’s Medial Center.

Since the first incident, Dan has had three surgeries and several strokes, according to his family on a GoFundMe page set up for him.

Dan’s wife, Laura, has stayed by his side, paying for hotel rooms and meals, all while unable to work. An adult son has also stayed with them, unable to work, Arvin said.

Residents in Hebron may not know Dan personally, Arvin said, adding they would probably recognize his work truck.

“He still works, mainly driving trucks. But for a long time, he drove for Pitel Septic, a truck with a big skunk on it. If you said ‘the guy who drove the skunk truck’ they would know who you are talking about,” Arvin said.

The bills, his brother and sister-in-law said, are piling up.

Laura has been able to work, and Dan is not yet stable enough for transport closer to home, Arvin said.

A Go Fund Me account, gofundme.com/f/dan-jensen-and-his-family-need-help, has been established. Checks can also be mailed to Laura Jensen, 12110 Bigelow, Hebron, IL 60034. A family member is staying at the house to help, Arvin added.

“Any amount will help and the family is steadfast in prayer for Dan,” Arvin said.