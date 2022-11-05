Bourbon Country band co-founder to become Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce’s new president

Randy Leggee brings a musical perspective to the Crystal Lake business scene when he takes over as president of the Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 15.

Leggee has been heavily involved in the chamber over the past 14 years, including as chairman of the board, and most recently spent four years as the Director of Development at the Pioneer Center for Human Services, working on community outreach and renovating the organization’s website and social media pages.

Leggee said he’s been doing music for all his life – he plays guitar and piano and sings – and the band he co-founded, Bourbon Country, was recently artists in residence at the Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake, kicking off its summer outdoor series.

The music scene in Crystal Lake has flourished since the pandemic, when outdoor venues became a way for bars and restaurants to stay in business, Leggee said.

“The pandemic was weird, so many ebbs and flows,” Leggee said. “We didn’t play for a while. [Then] there were so many places setting up outdoors. The Village Squire had a big tent all last summer. We kept going. This summer has been crazy busy.”

Leggee said he was excited to reach out to local businesses and chamber members in his new role.

“I just love this town,” Leggee said. “I’m looking forward to creating new relationships and and finding out what we can do for businesses.”

Leggee will be taking over for William Eich, who stepped down from the position of president last month.

“Having been an integral part of the chamber and being involved in many of its established committees made the decision to hire Randy easier for us,” chamber board chairman Ken Pringle said in a statement. “Add in his leadership skills over the last four years with the Pioneer Center leads us to believe we have the right person to lead the chamber and our community into the future.”