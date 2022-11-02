Fire on Halloween night in Wonder Lake destroys two vehicles

A house fire Monday night in Wonder Lake resulted no injuries but caused between $150,000 and $175,000 worth of damage, officials said.

Firefighters with the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded at 10:43 p.m. Monday to the 5200 block of Patton Drive, Deputy Chief Chris Weber said. The fire was under control within 20 minutes, but firefighters stayed for about two hours monitoring the site.

The fire was in the back of the house on the deck and on the garage, Weber said. A couple was at the home at the time of the fire, but made it outside before firefighters arrived. Besides smoke, the fire caused no damage to the inside of the home.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, Weber said. Much of the cost of damage was due to two vehicles inside the garage at the time of the fire.

Patton Drive was closed while firefighters were on the scene.

Several fire departments assisted in the fire, including Hebron, Richmond, Spring Grove, McHenry and Woodstock, Weber said. Extra assistance was called for as well, but that was canceled.