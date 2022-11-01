McHenry man, 57, dies following Thursday night bike crash

One of the two riders in a two-vehicle bike crash – one motorized and one not – died Saturday as a result of their injuries, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Daren Konecny Sr., 57, of McHenry, suffered “very critical injuries” in a crash that took place about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Route 31 and Medical Centre Drive, according to the release.

Konecny’s bike and the second bicyclist’s motorized bike struck each other head on, McHenry Police Officer and spokesman Mike Spohn told the Northwest Herald.

At the time of the crash, Konecny suffered critical blunt force injuries and was airlifted from Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he received treatment and care but nevertheless died from his injuries, according to the release.

The second rider, a 21-year-old male, was released at the scene and told police he did not see the other bicyclist. He was cited for failing to ride his bicycle on the right edge of the roadway, Spohn said.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry Police Department and Major Crash Assistance Team, according to the coroner’s office release.