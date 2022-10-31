Traffic deaths up in McHenry County, down statewide

Robin Finucane’s son, Brandon Ferreira, was in the back seat of a car driving through Crystal Lake when a drunken driver T-boned his car in February 2015.

Ferreira, 22, was flown to Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he remained for four months. When he was released to go home that May, Ferreira was wheelchair-bound, paralyzed from the chest down.

He died in December 2017, from complications directly related to the crash.

McHenry County has seen 23 fatal crashes on its roadways so far this year, according to Illinois Department of Transportation data as of Wednesday. That is three more than in 2021 and the same as the entire year of 2020, according to the state’s database.

Among the crashes that hit McHenry County this year:

A mother, four children and a friend, as well as the driver of the vehicle that collided with them, were killed in an early-morning, head-on collision on Interstate 90 in July. The father of the family died a few days later.

A 17-year-old from Lake in the Hills, Riely Teuerle, was killed Aug. 2, following a rollover crash in Lake in the Hills.

Dale and Robin Finucane near a crystal flame that was made with the ashes of Robin's son, Brandon Ferreira, who was hit by a drunken driver in a Crystal Lake in 2015. The crash left him paralyzed, and he died in 2017. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

A 64-year-old Crystal Lake man was seriously injured when a car crashed into his home in July, leaving him paralyzed. The driver in that crash was charged this week following his own release from the hospital.

For Ferreira and his family, the impacts of the crash that ultimately took his life were more than just physical: Finucane, a massage therapist, quit work to be at the hospital.

While he was hospitalized, the family was unable make the mortgage and short-sold their home, she said. They had to move and find a rental that could accommodate Brandon’s physical needs.

The man charged with hitting Ferreira’s vehicle, Ruben Zendejas, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence of marijuana and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is on a work release program, Illinois Department of Corrections records show.

What causes a 90% of crashes “are the results of a bad choice behind the wheel,” Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Guy Tridgell said.

Those choices are driving impaired, not buckling up and not paying attention behind the wheel, Tridgell said.

But the fact that Illinois is past its summer driving season makes him optimistic that the number of deaths statewide could go down in 2022.

Bad winter weather can actually decrease the number fatality on state roads: “We see significant drops when we have harsh winters. People are not traveling as much,” he said.

This year began with an increase in traffic deaths. Crashes in the state were up by just under 23% in the first quarter of the year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“At the beginning part of the year, there were increases statewide and it has leveled off over time,” Tridgell said. As of Tuesday, the state has seen 70 fewer traffic fatalities than it did in all of 2021.

IDOT also tracks non-fatal crashes in each county. Data from 2022 is not yet complied, but in 2021, 7,180 crashes were reported in the county. Of those, 1,884 caused an injury and 144 were classified as incapacitating injuries.

In comparison, in 2020, when much of the state was shut down due to COVID-19, the county saw 5,996 total crashes. Of those, 1,647 resulted in an injury, 138 of which were incapacitating, according to the state data.

There was an assumption that during the pandemic, with fewer people driving, there would be fewer crashes, Tridgell said. What they saw instead was more incidents of speeding drivers.

Yet, fewer deaths so far this year is a positive sign, Tridgell said, but added that more years of data are needed before a trend is identified.

“Crashes are still much higher than anyone would like them to be. We want to see the number at zero,” he said. “The focus is driving the number down.”