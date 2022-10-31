Police investigating after Crystal Lake man’s body found in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body early Saturday near Palatine Road and Route 53.

Police said the body was discovered just after midnight in a wooded area near where South Wilke Road curves into Palatine Road’s frontage.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the body as that of a 49-year-old Crystal Lake man. Autopsy results are pending.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221030/police-investigating-after-crystal-lake-mans-body-found-in-arlington-heights