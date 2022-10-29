McHenry seniors group to present ‘Ulysses S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot’

First Wednesday Fellowship, a seniors group at Shepherd of the Hills Church, will present the Illinois Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts program “Ulysses S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot” at 1 p.m. Wednesday at 404 N. Green St. in McHenry.

In period costume and character, IHC Road Scholar and reenactor Dan Haughey will perform a one-act play focusing on Grant’s early years and rise to Civil War fame. The program is a view of Grant’s private and public life, service and promotion of national unity.

The program is free, open to the public of all ages and does not require registration.

For information, call the Shepherd of the Hills Church office at 815-385-4030.