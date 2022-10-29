October 29, 2022
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 10, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Joel B. Kattner, 18, of the 600 block of Concord Drive, Crystal Lake; aggravated discharge of a firearm, use of a stolen firearm in the commission of another offense, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with defaced identification marks and reckless discharge of a firearm.
  • Malinda Bonilla, 49, of the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue, Elgin; possession of up to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of psilocybin, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, operating an uninsured vehicle and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
  • Carlos A. Alvarado, 22, of the 200 block of Harrison Street, Carpentersville; possession and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
  • Mitch D. Crawford, 36, of the 4500 block of South Lavergne Avenue, Chicago; drug-induced homicide.
  • Melissa M. Ryan, 36, of the 2400 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
  • Bryan Mendoza, 20, of the 1900 block of Paddock Court, Belvidere; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
  • Timothy J. Foss, 55, of the 900 block of Legacy Ridge, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated domestic battery, three counts of domestic battery, unlawful restraint, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property.
  • Mitchell J. Ratliff Jr., 31, of the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
  • Erick K. Hunt, 44, of the 5200 block of East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake; aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct.
  • Andrae S. Hovey, 35, of the zero to 100 block of Pine Court, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer, speeding and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • David M. Desantis, 60, of the 300 block of Lake Plumleigh Way, Algonquin; obstructing justice and driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • David Torres, 22, of the 1400 block of Brighton Lane, Lake Villa; burglary to a building, burglary to a vehicle, criminal trespass to a vehicle and criminal trespass to a building.
  • Isaac Wilhelm, 31, of the 4500 block of Ashley Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked license.
  • Ian W. Loader, 41, of the 1100 block of Cedar Crest Drive, Crystal Lake; criminal trespass to a residence and domestic battery.
  • Ryan C. Dahl, 43, of the 1200 block of West Danbury Drive, Cary; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Gerardo Gallaga, 66, of the 400 block of West James Way, Cary; failing to report change of employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
  • Anthony J. Douglas, 37, of the 400 block of North County Street, Waukegan; three counts of drug-induced homicide.
  • Jesus Patino, 31, of the 2800 block of South Harvey Avenue, Berwyn; theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a converted motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license.
