McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 10, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Joel B. Kattner, 18, of the 600 block of Concord Drive, Crystal Lake; aggravated discharge of a firearm, use of a stolen firearm in the commission of another offense, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with defaced identification marks and reckless discharge of a firearm.
- Malinda Bonilla, 49, of the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue, Elgin; possession of up to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of psilocybin, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, operating an uninsured vehicle and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
- Carlos A. Alvarado, 22, of the 200 block of Harrison Street, Carpentersville; possession and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
- Mitch D. Crawford, 36, of the 4500 block of South Lavergne Avenue, Chicago; drug-induced homicide.
- Melissa M. Ryan, 36, of the 2400 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
- Bryan Mendoza, 20, of the 1900 block of Paddock Court, Belvidere; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
- Timothy J. Foss, 55, of the 900 block of Legacy Ridge, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated domestic battery, three counts of domestic battery, unlawful restraint, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property.
- Mitchell J. Ratliff Jr., 31, of the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Erick K. Hunt, 44, of the 5200 block of East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake; aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct.
- Andrae S. Hovey, 35, of the zero to 100 block of Pine Court, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer, speeding and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
- David M. Desantis, 60, of the 300 block of Lake Plumleigh Way, Algonquin; obstructing justice and driving under the influence of alcohol.
- David Torres, 22, of the 1400 block of Brighton Lane, Lake Villa; burglary to a building, burglary to a vehicle, criminal trespass to a vehicle and criminal trespass to a building.
- Isaac Wilhelm, 31, of the 4500 block of Ashley Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked license.
- Ian W. Loader, 41, of the 1100 block of Cedar Crest Drive, Crystal Lake; criminal trespass to a residence and domestic battery.
- Ryan C. Dahl, 43, of the 1200 block of West Danbury Drive, Cary; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Gerardo Gallaga, 66, of the 400 block of West James Way, Cary; failing to report change of employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Anthony J. Douglas, 37, of the 400 block of North County Street, Waukegan; three counts of drug-induced homicide.
- Jesus Patino, 31, of the 2800 block of South Harvey Avenue, Berwyn; theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a converted motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license.