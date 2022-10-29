Geneva man, 87, still in hospital one week after motorcycle accident

An 87-year-old motorcycle driver from Geneva is still in in-patient care one week after crashing a motorcycle, according to an update from the Algonquin Police Department.

The initial accident, which took place Sunday, Oct. 23, at roughly 3:45 p.m., determined that a man was traveling along Route 31, just south of IL Route 62, on a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when it struck the center median, lost control of the vehicle and landed down an embankment off the roadway, the initial release states.

The man was transported to a local hospital at the time of the crash; as of Oct. 28, the man was still in treatment at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, Algonquin Sgt. Jason Burzynski said in an update.

A citation is pending as one witness told the Algonquin police a motorcyclist was seen accelerating “at a high rate of speed” from the intersection of Route 31 and South Main Street, Burzynski said in the updated release.

The witness said the motorcycle hit the median, swerved into the southbound traffic lane, and then went into the grass, when the man was thrown from the vehicle and both landed below an embankment, the updated release states.

Burzynski clarified in the update that there were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the accident.