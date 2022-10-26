McHenry man stands trial accused of repeatedly sexually abusing child over 5 years: prosecutor

Ramiro Gonsalez-Garcia of McHenry was “entrusted” with caring for a child he sexually abused over the course of five years, a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of the man’s bench trial.

Gonsalez-Garcia, 43, who has been held in the county jail since his arrest Feb. 2, 2020, in lieu of a $400,000 bond, is on trial this week before McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge.

He is charged with nine counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13 on occasions in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020, according to the indictment.

McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Newman alleged the sexual abuse took place many times from when the child was four until the child was in fifth grade.

Gonsalez-Garcia’s defense attorney Dan Hoffman did not present an opening argument. During an earlier discussion with the judge, Hoffman said his client faces 540 years in prison if he is convicted on all the charges.

In later testimony, the child, now 13, said Gonsalez-Garcia brought the child a bunny rabbit, asked if they wanted it and directed the child to the bedroom where he locked the door and allegedly sexually assaulted the child. The bunny rabbit ended up jumping off a balcony, the child said.

Over the years, the child said Gonsalez-Garcia would allow access to an iPad only after the sexual abuse occurred.

The child said the abuse happened “a lot of times” over the years and it hurt, but the child never reported it out of fear of being hurt by Gonsalez-Garcia, they said.

Shannon Krueger, an expert in examining alleged victims of sexual assault, also testified and said she read reports of examinations the child underwent, which did not show any physical injury. However, she said, that did not mean the sexual abuse did not occur. She said after three days any injuries would have healed.

The child was not examined until after the last alleged sexual abuse.

Testimony resumes Wednesday.