Crystal Lake man who crashed SUV into Crystal Lake home arrested after release from hospital

The Crystal Lake man who police said crashed his SUV into a Crystal Lake home in July, sending the homeowner to the hospital with serious, life-altering injuries, turned himself in Tuesday after release from the hospital, Crystal Lake police said.
Connor C. Kirkpatrick is charged with aggravated reckless driving and reckless conduct, Class 4 felonies, and criminal damage to property over $100,000, a Class 2 felony, Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Rick Neumann said in an email Monday.
Neumann said Monday that Crystal Lake police were waiting for Kirkpatrick to be released from the hospital before serving him with arrest warrants.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. July 27 when Kirkpatrick’s vehicle became airborne and hit the garage of the home located at the intersection of Ballard and Briarwood roads where homeowner Angelo Pleotis, 64, was taking a shower, according to earlier reports.
His family said he faced possible permanent paralysis. An attempt to reach family for comment Tuesday was not immediately successful.
“He has an incredibly tough road ahead of him,” his brother, Lou Pleotis, who lived with him in the Crystal Lake home, said days after the crash. “His life has changed forever: emotionally, financially. But it’s important he can live as comfortable and happy a life as he possibly can going forward.”
As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe seeking to raise $250,000 to help cover costs related to medical care and home repair for Pleotis raised nearly $100,000. A fundraiser was also held at the Norge Ski Club where Angelo Pleotis was a frequent ski jumper, said his son, Phillip Pleotis.
Pleotis suffered a collapsed lungs, broken ribs, head trauma, lacerations and two spinal fractures and dislocations that have caused paralysis, his daughter-in-law, Alyssa, said when she set up the page on his behalf. He was still rehabbing in the hospital as of early October, his son said at the time.
On the site, Alyssa Pleotis described her father in law as “one of the kindest, most gentle-hearted people I’ve ever met.“
The Pleotis family filed a civil lawsuit against Kirkpatrick seeking more than $50,000 in damages, accusing Kirkpatrick of negligence. That case has its first court hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.