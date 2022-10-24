Crystal Lake man sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to grooming

A 25-year-old Crystal Lake man was sentenced to 60 days in McHenry County jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of grooming a person he believed to be a child.

Evan R. Colie, who entered in to the negotiated plea Wednesday, was accused of attempting to arrange a meeting with a person he believed to be a child and asking them for sexually explicit photographs, according to the criminal indictment.

In exchange for his guilty plea to the Class 4 felony, one count of solicitation to meet a child, a Class 4 felony, was dismissed, according to court documents.

He is required to serve his jail term at 50% and will receive credit for three days served at the time of his August 2021 arrest.

Colie also is required to register as a sex offender for 10 years, abstain from drugs and alcohol during his probation, undergo a sex offender evaluation and complete whatever is required after the evaluation, according to the sentencing order filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

He also is required to pay $2,613 in court fines and fees, according to court documents.

He could have been sentenced up to four years in prison.

Crystal Lake police arrested Colie on Aug. 24, 2021, on charges that he sought sexual images from a child and took steps to meet the child, police said at the time.

His attorney could not be reached for comment Monday.