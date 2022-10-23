Lake in the Hills recognized as Triple Crown winner for finances

The Government Finance Officers Association has recognized the Village of Lake in the Hills as a 2020 Triple Crown winner after it received the association’s three awards for financial reporting.

The village received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for fiscal year 2020.

The village is one of 317 governments throughout the U.S. and Canada to achieve Triple Crown recognition for 2020, which the village said in a news release, represents a significant achievement. To qualify, each entity must meet the standards of all three separate award programs.

The village’s budget and financial reports can be viewed on the village’s website.