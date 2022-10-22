McHenry County felony report for week of Oct. 2, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Oct. 2 to 8. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime and have not been proved guilty in court.
Sydney J. Wormsley, 24, of the 2800 block East Brindleway Court, Carpentersville, was charged Sunday, Oct. 2, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle and failing to yield at a stop sign.
Bryan J. Stoltenberg, 36, of the 800 block of Shawnee Trail, Lake in the Hills, was charged Monday, Oct. 3, with possession of cocaine, possession of dextroamphetamine and amphetamine, illegally stopping, unlawful parking with expired registration, and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Cary
John J. Dosch, 35, of the 1700 block of Delrose Lane, Joliet, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jessica Roman, 41, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, Cary, was charged Thursday, Oct. 6, with obstructing justice and driving under the influence of drugs.
Crystal Lake
Heather R. Kates, 49, of the 13600 block of Route 176, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Oct. 3, with identity theft involving less than $300 and theft involving less than $500 with a previous conviction.
Zachary J. Herman, 29, of the 300 block of West Terra Cotta Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Oct. 3, with aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Francisco J. Fabian, 36, of the 3000 block of West 41st Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 5, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and driving with a suspended license.
Joel B. Kattner, 18, of the 600 block of Concord Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 6, with aggravated discharge of a firearm at a residence, use of a stolen firearm in the commission of another offense, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with defaced identification marks and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Mateusz J. Obszanski, 20, of the zero to 100 block of Asbury Lane, Cary, was charged Friday, Oct. 7, with the manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, no registration plates and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Brandon M. Tiedel, 40, of the 2300 block of North 25th Avenue, Elmwood Park, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, with possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jens W. Sperry, 41, of the 100 block of McKinstry Street, Elgin, was charged Thursday, Oct. 6, with obstructing justice, obstructing a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts of driving with expired license plates.
Brandon M. Tiedel, 40, of the 2300 block of North 25th Avenue, Elmwood Park, was charged Friday, Oct. 7, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Tania E. Rudecina, 40, of the 6300 block of Londonderry Drive, Cary, was charged Saturday, Oct. 8, with possession of less than a gram of heroin, possession of MDMA, driving under the influence of alcohol, making an improper turn and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Oscar G. Campos-Esparza, 27, of 100 block of West Dundee Road, Elgin, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper display of registration and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Gregory S. Domenico, 39, of 26800 block of Oak Drive, Wauconda, was charged Monday, Oct. 3, with knowingly writing a bad check.
McHenry
Oscar J. Perez, 23, of the 16300 block of Hebron Road, Harvard, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, with knowingly providing false information about where he lives as a sex offender.
Allen G. White, 66, of the 100 block of North Greenwood Avenue, Kankakee, was charged Thursday, Oct. 6, with burglary.
Robert M. Stichter, 35, of the 1000 block of Mary Avenue, Dixon, was charged Thursday, Oct. 6, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Gregory S. Eltherington, 31, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry, was charged Monday, Oct. 3, with unlawful restraint.
Hal G. Eltherington, 63, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry, was charged Monday, Oct. 3, with aggravated battery to a child younger than 13 years old and unlawful restraint.
Kristen M. Eltherington, 34, of the 4800 block of Howard Street, McHenry, was charged Monday, Oct. 3, with aggravated battery to a child younger than 13 years old and unlawful restraint.
Matthew C. Lorr, 33, of the 11600 block of Country Club Road, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Oct. 6, with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Thomas A Brown, 29, of the 300 block of Stewart Avenue, Waukegan, was charged Friday, Oct. 7, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Spring Grove
Lynn M. Tossi, 42, of the 1800 block of Main Street, Spring Grove, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 5, with theft of property worth $500 to $10,000.
Devin J. Green, 18, of the 4000 block of Hillcrest Place, Johnsburg, was charged Saturday, Oct. 8, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, possession of a switchblade, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, failure to carry license on person while driving, improper bumpers, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Woodstock
Decoby D. Smith Jr., 32, of the 700 block of Alma Court, Carpentersville, was charged Thursday, Oct. 6, with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a revoked license, two counts of disobeying a traffic control device, having a defective windshield and speeding.
Nicholas M. Koczar, 37, of the 2100 block of Willow Brooke Drive, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Oct. 8, with three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and phone harassment.