The Crystal Lake Park District will host the annual State of the Lake meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Crystal Lake Park District Administration Building, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

The district’s lake manager, Hey and Associates Inc., will give an overview of the health of Crystal Lake, including data from its studies on water quality, invasive species, aquatic vegetation and inflows and outflows.

For information, contact Jason Herbster at jherbster@crystallakeparks.org.