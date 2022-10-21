Lake in the Hills woman, 47, identified as pedestrian killed on Algonquin Road

A 47-year-old Lake in the Hills woman was identified as the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening on Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills, the McHenry County coroner said.

Stacey M. Waller was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of West Algonquin Road and Hilltop Drive, Coroner Michael Rein said in a news release. She was crossing the street when she was struck, the Lake in the Hills police said.

Officers and the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Fire Department were dispatched at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday for the crash, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

A 2001 Honda Civic was eastbound on Algonquin Road when it struck the pedestrian, who was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken via ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the release states.

An autopsy was schedule for Friday, the coroner said in the release.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Lake in the Hills Police Traffic Accident Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, according to the police department’s release.

An update on the investigation was not immediately available Friday.