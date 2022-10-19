Pedestrian killed in crash on Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening when struck by a car while crossing Algonquin Road, the Lake in the Hills police said.

Officers and the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Fire Department were dispatched at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday for the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Algonquin at Hilltop Drive, according to a news release.

A 2001 Honda Civic was eastbound on Algonquin Road when it struck the pedestrian, who was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken via ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where they were pronounced dead, the release states.

The identity of the person killed was not released as of Wednesday afternoon, and the cause of the crash is under investigation by the Lake in the Hills Police Traffic Accident Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.