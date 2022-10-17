October 17, 2022
McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Sept. 26, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Dustin D. Hanabarger, 33, of the 6400 block of Dunham Road, Union; disorderly conduct for window peeping.
  • James R. Schuster, 61, of the 500 block of Golf Road, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, driving without a valid license, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failing to give notice of a crash.
  • Joe R. Liggins, 30, of the 3400 block of Wilbarger Avenue, Dallas, Texas; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, driving without a valid license, driving with expired vehicle registration, disobeying a traffic control signal, operating an uninsured vehicle and failing to drive on the correct side of the road.
  • Darwin E. Devers, 61, of the 5700 block of South Street, Richmond; two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse.
  • Michelle M. Margie, 50, of the 2900 block of Impressions Drive, Lake in the Hills; defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test.
  • Salvador Basillio-Andrade, 41, of the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a revoked license, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, speeding and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
  • William J. Conn, 31, of the 100 block of Albert Avenue, Rockford; possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing justice, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting a police officer, driving with a suspended license and driving without a front license plate.
  • Steven B. Radak, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Twickenham Court, Algonquin; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
  • Brian J. Harris, 23, of the 300 block of Lake Hinsdale Drive, Willowbrook; criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000, and failure to notify of property damage.
  • Brian J. Massaro, 40, of the 9500 block of First Avenue, Cary; electronic harassment, violating an order of protection, and two counts of violating bond conditions.
  • Tonya M. Krich, 38, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ciro Galvan-Mendoza, 37, of the 900 block of Garfield Drive, Carpentersville; possession of up to 5 grams of methamphetamine.
  • Tyler D. Smart, 27, of the 9800 block of South Route 23, Marengo; five counts of aggravated battery to a pregnant person and five counts of domestic battery.
  • Melissa Stephan, 42, of the 500 block of Clay Street, Woodstock; possession of up to 15 grams of lorazepam.
  • Jack M. Sheyker, 23, of the zero to 100 block of Hampton Court, Algonquin; identity theft involving property worth $300 to $2,000, two counts of identity theft, and possession of another’s debit card.
  • Jerome D. Williams, 28, of the 9800 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
  • Mitchell J. Ratliff Jr., 31, of the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago; burglary and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Christina L. Calhoun, 37, of the 400 block of East Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
