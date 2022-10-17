McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Sept. 26, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Dustin D. Hanabarger, 33, of the 6400 block of Dunham Road, Union; disorderly conduct for window peeping.
- James R. Schuster, 61, of the 500 block of Golf Road, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, driving without a valid license, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failing to give notice of a crash.
- Joe R. Liggins, 30, of the 3400 block of Wilbarger Avenue, Dallas, Texas; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, driving without a valid license, driving with expired vehicle registration, disobeying a traffic control signal, operating an uninsured vehicle and failing to drive on the correct side of the road.
- Darwin E. Devers, 61, of the 5700 block of South Street, Richmond; two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse.
- Michelle M. Margie, 50, of the 2900 block of Impressions Drive, Lake in the Hills; defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test.
- Salvador Basillio-Andrade, 41, of the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a revoked license, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, speeding and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
- William J. Conn, 31, of the 100 block of Albert Avenue, Rockford; possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing justice, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting a police officer, driving with a suspended license and driving without a front license plate.
- Steven B. Radak, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Twickenham Court, Algonquin; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- Brian J. Harris, 23, of the 300 block of Lake Hinsdale Drive, Willowbrook; criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000, and failure to notify of property damage.
- Brian J. Massaro, 40, of the 9500 block of First Avenue, Cary; electronic harassment, violating an order of protection, and two counts of violating bond conditions.
- Tonya M. Krich, 38, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ciro Galvan-Mendoza, 37, of the 900 block of Garfield Drive, Carpentersville; possession of up to 5 grams of methamphetamine.
- Tyler D. Smart, 27, of the 9800 block of South Route 23, Marengo; five counts of aggravated battery to a pregnant person and five counts of domestic battery.
- Melissa Stephan, 42, of the 500 block of Clay Street, Woodstock; possession of up to 15 grams of lorazepam.
- Jack M. Sheyker, 23, of the zero to 100 block of Hampton Court, Algonquin; identity theft involving property worth $300 to $2,000, two counts of identity theft, and possession of another’s debit card.
- Jerome D. Williams, 28, of the 9800 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Mitchell J. Ratliff Jr., 31, of the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago; burglary and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Christina L. Calhoun, 37, of the 400 block of East Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer and resisting a police officer.