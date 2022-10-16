October 16, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Lake in the Hills police issue 43 tickets including 22 for seat belt violations during safety campaign

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lake in the Hills Police Department wrote 22 seat belt tickets during its Child Passenger Safety enforcement campaign last month but didn’t find any child safety seat violations.

The enforcement campaign, which ran from Sept. 18 to 30, resulted in 43 total tickets and two arrests, one for speeding 96 mph in a 50-mph zone and another for driving with a suspended license, according to a news release.

Lake in the Hills police were among more than 200 other local law enforcement agencies to participate in the statewide campaign, which sought to increase awareness of proper child safety seat use and encourage all motorists to buckle up.

The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including a media campaign, according to the release.

Lake in the Hills
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois