October 14, 2022
Shaw Local
News - McHenry County

Water main work to cause Saturday morning road closure in Crystal Lake

By Shaw Local News Network

Road construction (Shaw Media file photo)

Due to emergency water main repairs, partial lane closures will take place Saturday at the intersection of Ackman Road and Manchester Drive in Crystal Lake, according to a news release.

Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the center turn lanes on Ackman Road at that intersection, the release states.

The traffic setup will begin at 3 a.m. Saturday, and work is expected to be complete by noon, city staff said in the release.

The release encourages drivers to avoid the intersection if possible, due to expected traffic delays.