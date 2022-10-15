Car catches fire, four injured in two-vehicle crash in McHenry

Four people – two drivers and two passengers – suffered minor injuries as part of a two-vehicle crash outside McHenry, McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said.

One of the vehicles caught on fire as a result of the collision, causing the second vehicle to also sustain fire damage, Sears said.

The crash took place near the 1200 block of North Chapel Hill Road, Sears said.

All four persons involved in the crash were out of the vehicles by the time first responders arrived, which included units from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Sears said.

The four people involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital for their injuries, Sears said.

At the time of the crash, North Chapel Hill Road was closed in both directions and remained so as of late Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said.