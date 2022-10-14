Wonder Lake man pleads guilty to delivering drugs in 2020 fatal overdose

A Wonder Lake man pleaded guilty to delivering heroin in connection with the fatal overdose of a 27-year-old man.

Branden A. Dean, 28, of the 6900 block of Seminole Drive, was set for a bench trial Friday in front of Judge Michael Coppedge. Instead, he entered into a blind plea of guilty to one count of manufacturing or delivering heroin, a Class 1 felony, according to court documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

A more serious charge of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, was dismissed. Had he been convicted of this charge, he could have faced up to 30 years in prison.

Dean is accused of delivering heroin to Cody Williams on Sept. 25, 2020. Williams was found dead the next day in his Wonder Lake home, according to court documents.

Dean faces between four and 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9.