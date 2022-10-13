1 of 4 charged in Crystal Lake Mobil gas station battery, theft pleads guilty, gets probation

One of four people accused of striking and stealing items from another man at a Crystal Lake gas station last year pleaded guilty to one felony county of battery and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Devionne L. Jones, 21, of Chicago, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, which carries a potential prison sentence of up five years.

He also was sentenced to 120 days in jail, but with credit for time served, that has been met. He was sentenced to an additional 60 days in jail but this was stayed, meaning he won’t have to serve it unless a judge decides otherwise. Judge Michael Coppedge granted the defense’s motion allowing Jones to report to probation in Cook County.

He is also required to pay about $1,600 in fines and fees, according to the sentencing order on file in the McHenry County courthouse.

In exchange for his guilty plea, three additional felonies were dismissed, including mob action, robbery and aggravated battery, as well as misdemeanor theft.

Jones was charged in connection with a beating and robbery of a man on July 15, 2021, outside the Mobil gas station at 451 W. Virginia St. Jones is accused of kicking and striking the man, causing him to get a fat lip.

Jones was charged with three others also accused of striking and kicking the man and stealing his cellphone, shoes and shorts, according to the indictment filed in the courthouse.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said the victim in the case was notified of the negotiated plea and its terms.

Also charged in connection with the incident was Cody T. Hooks, 23, of Carpentersville, who pleaded guilty in June to mob action with force involving two-plus people, a Class 4 felony. He is serving two years of probation and is required to pay $1,597 in fines, according to documents filed in the courthouse.

Davontae D. Harvey, 21, of Palatine, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in April and was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge; 162 days in jail, which was stayed; and fines and restitution, court records show.

Shanquan D. Watson, 19 of DeKalb, who due in court Nov. 16, was charged with mob action, robbery, aggravated battery and theft.