Woodstock man charged with biting police officer, threatening woman

A Woodstock man was charged with biting a police officer after threatening a woman, telling her he was on his way to her apartment and implying he knew how to hurt her and dismember her body, court records show.

Nicholas M. Koczar, 37, of the 2100 block of Willow Brooke Drive, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery to police officers.

The complaint alleges he struck one officer in the chest and bit another of the officer’s arms and squeezed that officer’s testicles.

Koczar also faces a misdemeanor charge of phone harassment for allegedly threatening and harassing a woman, repeatedly calling her to tell her “he was on his way to her apartment, implying that he knew how to harm her and dismember her body,” the complaint states.

Koczar remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond, of which he would need to post $5,000 to secure his release, court records show.

His public defender submitted a request Tuesday that Koczar’s bond be reduced, saying that Koczar is not able to afford the bail, is not a danger to the community and is not a flight risk.

That request is set to be considered Wednesday afternoon.