McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Sept. 19, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- McKinley J. Kramer, 20, of the 400 block of Hillhurst Drive, Cary; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl, less than 200 grams of hydrocodone, less than 200 grams of alprazolam and less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Tonya M. Krich, 38, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl and less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Joseph P. Crago, 32, of the 33300 block of North Sunset Avenue, Grayslake; possession of stolen or altered registration, unlawful display of registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
- Christina M. Kalter, 33, of the 33300 block of North Sunset Avenue, Grayslake; obstructing justice, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Miranda A. Johnson, 27, of the 8000 block of Estee Drive, Cumming, Georgia; four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs resulting in death, two counts of reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated reckless driving, speeding, disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Delion M. Cruz, 22, of the 900 block of South 58th Street, West Allis, Wisconsin; six counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and resisting a police officer.
- Clinton P. York, 39, of the 600 block of Pennsylvania Drive, Palatine; retail theft of property worth more than $300, driving with a revoked license, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
- Carley N. Czanowski, 35, of the 700 block of North Sandra Lane, Cary; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Michael B. Cowsert, 50, of the 1300 block of Stonegate Road, Algonquin; aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and four counts of domestic battery.
- Tomasz Kozak, 39, of the 700 block of Hickory Trail, McHenry; four counts of aggravated domestic battery, six counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and child endangerment.
- Patrick M. Fallaw, 30, of the 3300 block of East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Myrance L. Thomas, 46, of the 100 block of Granada Road, Carpentersville; delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Kamil L. Slomski, 30, of the 500 block of Normandy Lane, Barrington; delivery of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- David L. Nelson, 53, of the 400 block Cunat Boulevard, Richmond; disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
- Christopher Rodriguez, 19, of 7900 block of Ridgefield Road, Crystal Lake; aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and four counts of domestic battery.
- Steven N. Salzman, 59, of the 100 block of South Forrest Avenue, Arlington Heights; retail theft with a previous conviction.
- James T. Hernandez, 47, of the 1400 block of South Fourth Street, St. Charles, was charged Thursday, Sept. 22, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving with a revoked license, speeding and improper lane use.