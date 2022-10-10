Crystal Lake native’s Fort Myers beach home destroyed by hurricane: ‘Physically, emotionally, we’re zombies down here’

After Hurricane Ian swept through Fort Myers on Sept. 30, Sue Harvel Lowry’s beach home was completely destroyed. Lowry said when she returned this past week, she found three things: a dress, one shoe and her late husband.

“My husband’s urn was sitting in the middle of the property,” Lowry said. “The whole house is gone, but he’s still there! That’s the only thing I wanted.”

Lowry’s husband passed away three years ago, she said, and her kids were equally grateful that after all the devastation, she recovered his remains in what she described as a “crazy weird” silver lining.

Lowry, who grew up in Crystal Lake and lived there into her 30s, said the support she has received from her hometown has been “amazing.” Many members of Lowry’s family, including her two brothers, are still part of the community.

Sue Harvel Lowry, shown here with her late husband John, grew up in Crystal Lake. Lowry had her home completely destroyed by Hurricane Ian when it made landfall in the Fort Myers area on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photos Provided by Sue Harvel Lowry)

“I can’t tell you how many people have helped me from Crystal Lake,” Lowry said. “People I knew from kindergarten!”

At the moment, Lowry said she’s living with her daughter Quintine in Fort Myers.

Lowry said she’d lived in the beach cottage house on Fort Myers Beach, an island just south of Fort Myers on the Gulf Coast, for 37 years. Lowry currently owns a cleaning company.

“I left my house Tuesday night thinking I’d be right back,” Lowry said. “It’s a storm, I thought, it’ll blow by. It’s taken 150-mile wind beatings before. Apparently it can take wind but couldn’t handle that water. It all changed in one day.”

Lowry described the situation in Fort Myers as a “mess” and said many people, including her, who’ve lost their home and property, have been “mentally, emotionally walking around like zombies,” on the phone for 14 hours a day with FEMA or insurance companies.

Sue Harvel Lowry, who grew up in Crystal Lake, had her home completely destroyed by Hurricane Ian when it made landfall in the Fort Myers area on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2022. However, this past weekend, Lowry was able to recover her late husband's ashes. In this photo, Lowry's son Griffin proudly holds up the urn. (Photo Provided by Sue Harvel Lowry)

Unfortunately, Lowry said her home was uninsured, which she said is common in that area among those, like herself, who own their homes outright.

“Nobody would insure me for owning a 1940s house on that island,” Lowry said. “Or, if they did, they’d ask for outrageous money.”

Lowry said a lot of her friends have been “jerked around by companies” over the past week, having to haggle with them over semantics and what constitutes windstorm damage vs flooding.

Lowry said for the time being she will stay with her daughter – her daughter’s wedding is next weekend – but is hoping to visit Crystal Lake to be with her friends and brothers at some point in the near future.

Ironically, Lowry’s 87-year-old mother was visiting Crystal Lake this weekend for her 70th class reunion at Crystal Lake Central High School.

“Crystal Lake is our ‘true home,’ ” Lowry said. “It will always be in my heart.”

Those interested in helping Lowry can donate to a GoFundMe set up by a friend in McHenry, Kirk Dawson, to help her pay with living expenses; so far just under $2,000 has been raised as of Sunday afternoon.

“She has to start over and needs money and kindness from the world to be able to start over,” Dawson said on the GoFundMe page.