Lake in the Hills police to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Lake in the Hills Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency will provide an opportunity this month for the community to safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Prescriptions can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the lower lobby of the Lake in the Hills Police Department, 1115 Crystal Lake Road.

Before all drop-offs, the police department requests the removal of all prescription labels or the blacking out of those labels with a marker.

The service is free and anonymous. No questions will be asked of those dropping off medication.

Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs can be collected the day of the event. Liquids – including intravenous solutions, syringes, other sharps and illegal drugs – will not be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted, provided lithium batteries are removed before drop-off.

For information about the DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day event or to find year-round drop-off locations in Illinois, visit DEAtakeback.com.