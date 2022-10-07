Crystal Lake police issues 13 tickets during Child Passenger Safety Week enforcement campaign

The Crystal Lake Police Department issued 13 citations, including seven for distracted driving, during its Child Passenger Safety Week enforcement campaign from Sept. 18 to 24.

The department was among more than 200 other law enforcement agencies to participate in the state campaign, which sought to increase awareness of proper safety seat use and encourage all motorists to buckle up, according to a news release. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including a media campaign.

The enforcement effort was funded using federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.