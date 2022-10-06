Woodstock School District 200 seeks teacher residency program candidates

Woodstock School District 200 is seeking candidates for its teacher residency program after pausing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district said.

The program, through a partnership with Aurora University, allows prospective teachers who have a bachelor’s degree in another field to obtain a teaching license within 12 months through a paid internship and college coursework

An information night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Aurora University Woodstock Center, 222 E. Church St. The next round of teacher residents will begin in May 2023.

In the teacher residency program, residents are paired with a mentor teacher and spend a full year with one class, according to a news release. The mentor will provide one-on-one coaching and support throughout the year, while candidates take classes in the evening through Aurora University leading toward a teaching license in first through sixth grade.

Since the program’s inception, District 200 has hired several teacher residents who have completed the program, and the district places a priority in hiring for individuals who have participated, according to the release. Financial aid and stipends for tuition are also available.

For information on the teacher residency program, go to woodstockschools.org/teacherresidency or email Keely Krueger at kkrueger@wcusd200.org.