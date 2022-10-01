Manny’s Deli, a Chicago institution, to hold one-night delivery event in Crystal Lake but no longer at future dispensary

A Chicago-area restaurant delivery service still plans to set up a one-night pop-up deli in Crystal Lake but has nixed plans to do so at an under-construction marijuana dispensary.

Manny’s Delicatessen and DwellSocial, a restaurant delivery service, will partner for a pop-up event Friday evening, during which residents’ orders will be available for home delivery or pickup.

“Hey, Crystal Lake, we’re thrilled to be bringing the famous Manny’s Deli to town for dinner on Friday,” according to the DwellSocial event page.

The classic Jewish deli, which first opened in 1942, will have a wide variety of sandwiches, soups, bagels and schmear available.

Food will be delivered no matter what, but as of Friday evening, DwellSocial still looking was for a site in Crystal Lake at which customers could pick up from, DwellSocial CEO Allen Shulman said.

Earlier this week, some Crystal Lake residents expressed confusion on social media as to whether the deli service was a replacement for the dispensary, AmeriCanna Dream, that is planned for 501 Pingree Road, the site of a former Culver’s.

Although that originally was the planned pickup location – DwellSocial’s usual pickup location, at the Dole, is temporarily unavailable – after finding out the site was an empty parking lot, DwellSocial decided to relocate for Friday, Shulman said.

Manny’s is located at 1141 S. Jefferson St. in Chicago’s South Loop, just east of the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The deli began partnering with DwellSocial during the pandemic, co-owner Dan Raskin said, when dining in wasn’t an option.

The partnership has become a great way for Manny’s and other restaurants to get exposure – and their food – out to a wider audience, Raskin said.

“We know people in Crystal Lake like Manny’s,” Shulman said. “And we want to make sure all of Chicagoland has an opportunity to order from all these great restaurants.”

As for the planned dispensary, AmeriCanna Dream was approved by the City Council last October and is currently in mid-construction, Crystal Lake Community Development Director Katie Cowlin said.

The dispensary received a state license in July, and the site already has had several inspections, Cowlin said.

Manny’s customers will be able to pick up their food starting at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Orders are due by noon Thursday.

For information, visit the DwellSocial event page at dwellsocial.com/projects/6610.