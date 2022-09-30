Cary Municipal Center to close to public Friday afternoons for training, administrative work

Starting Friday, the village of Cary adjusted the hours of operation for its municipal center as part of a pilot program.

Friday afternoons will now be dedicated to administrative duties and training for Village Hall staff, according to a community alert.

The Cary Municipal Center will be now be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday.

The village has two drop boxes available to the public 24/7 for utility bills and building permit-related documents. One is a black drive-up box in the western portion of the main parking lot. The other is located inside the front entrance vestibule and is marked with signage.

The Cary Police Department lobby will remain open to the public 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.