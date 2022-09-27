Woodstock delays trip to Mexico amid warnings of increased crime, kidnappings

Woodstock officials have delayed their planned trip to Mexico this month month due to growing unrest in the area they planned to visit.

The trip, which is part of Woodstock’s sister city program with two cities in Mexico, has been rescheduled to May, said former Woodstock Mayor Brian Sager, who was one of the officials planning to take the trip.

“The program is very strong,” Sager said. “We’re looking forward to increasing the programs and opportunities.”

Several officials with Woodstock were set to visit the state Zacatecas from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19. Both the cities of Guadalupe, the largest city in the state, and Zacatecas are Woodstock’s sister cities.

The U.S. added Zacatecas to its “do not travel” list, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar announced in a tweet on Sept. 3 “due to increased crime,” he said.

“Without security there can be prosperity and investment wanes,” the tweet reads. “Investing in security and justice fosters investments and creates jobs.”

As of Aug. 17, the U.S. Department of State had a “do not travel” advisory posted on its website due to crime and kidnapping, noting that “violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state.”

“The timing could not have been worse,” Sager said.

Officials from the state of Zacatecas visited Woodstock in July, with those in the city making plans to return the favor in September. The aim of the program has been to recognize the heritage of many residents in Woodstock and provide cultural benefits overall.

Sager, who has been down there “so many times,” said he was disappointed in the trip being delayed. He said in the past he’s felt comfortable going down there with him and others remaining in safe areas.

“I’m hoping and trusting everything has settled down [by May],” Sager said.

Other aspects of the program include tourism from residents on both sides of the border, and temporary exchanges of police officers, lawyers, doctors, nurses, students, judges and municipal bands.

For the most part, those aspects of the program will continue between now and May, Sager said.

Mayor Mike Turner, who was planning to go for part of the trip, said he agreed with Sager on the program’s status.

“It’s unfortunate, and I empathize and feel for the folks down in Zacatecas,” he said. “But it doesn’t change our commitment to the sister city program.”

Originally launched about a decade ago, the program has also played a role in school districts in the area expanding their dual language programs and has included Woodstock installing a plaque honoring the relationship.