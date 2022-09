Carpentersville trustees have approved plans for a new Starbucks coffee shop along Randall Road.

The free-standing restaurant will be located at 2276 Randall Road between Miller and Huntley roads. It will be the second Starbucks location in Carpentersville.

Starbucks’ plans for its Randall Road location include a 2,200-square-foot building, outdoor seating area and a drive through window.

