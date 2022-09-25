Wonder Lake home uninhabitable after fire

Unincorporated Wonder Lake residents smelled smoke and called 911, evacuating from a house fire before firefighters arrived, officials said.

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the house fire at about 7:44 p.m. Saturday at 3512 West Lake Shore Drive, Deputy Fire Chief Chris Weber said.

When they arrived three minutes after the call, firefighters found smoke coming from the home’s roof, then smoke and fire was found in the attic, he said.

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Sept. 24, 2022, in Wonder Lake.

The fires was under control within 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported, Weber said.

The residents told officials that contractors had been working on the home earlier in the day, but the cause is under investigation, Weber said. Damage was estimated at $75,000.

The home is currently uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage, Weber said.

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Sept. 24, 2022, in Wonder Lake. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The Woodstock, McHenry, Hebron, Richmond and Spring Grove fire departments aided in the response, he said.