Lake in the Hills continues Police Women’s Safety Series for the eighth year

Free training opportunities for women addressing defensive tactics, social media safety, domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and suicide prevention again will be offered this October by the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

The department’s Women’s Safety Series program is in its eighth year.

Women ages 17 and older are welcome to attend, including both residents and nonresidents. The program sessions take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19. All sessions will be at the Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road.

To register, visit lith.org/government/departments/police/programs-and-events/women-s-safety-series and click the Register Online button.

First-time users registering for a program will be asked to make an account with the village’s CommunityPass program. The deadline to register is Sept. 30.

For information, contact Lake in the Hills Police Department Public Information Officer Amanda Schmitt at communityrelations@lith.org.