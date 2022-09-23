Crystal Lake home left uninhabitable on Thursday after fire

A fire in unincorporated Crystal Lake on Thursday left a home uninhabitable and resulted in the loss of a garage and two vehicles, officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire at 3:19 p.m. on Thursday in the 7500 block of Briarwood Road. When firefighters arrived the garage was engulfed with fire spreading into a house, according to a Thursday news release.

The fire was under control a little after 4 p.m. with its cause still under investigation, the release states. There were no injuries as a result. Until repairs can be made, the house is uninhabitable. Damages are estimated to be around $200,000.

A request for aid through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was initiated, the release states. Several other fire departments, along with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, assisted.

The American Red Cross is helping the occupants with shelter and other needs, the release states.