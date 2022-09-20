Dog killed in Marengo house fire Tuesday, one taken to hospital with minor injuries

Firefighters attempted to revive a dog following an early morning house fire in Marengo, but the dog did not survive, officials said.

Both a cat and the dog were rescued from the home in the 400 block of South State Street after the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday, but efforts to resuscitate the dog were not successful, spokesman Alex Vucha said.

One adult resident was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with reportedly minor injuries, he said.

A dog was killed and four residents were displaced following a fire on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Marengo. (Courtesy Marengo Fire and Resu)

Firefighters were on scene within five minutes of the initial call and found smoke coming from the two-story house. The fire was out in about 20 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene for about two hours to investigate and ensure the fire did not reignite.

The home’s four residents, including a baby, were displaced because the fire left the home uninhabitable, Vucha said. The residents are being helped by the American Red Cross, he said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the fire started in a second-floor kitchen, he said. The fire left heavy smoke and water damage throughout, but a total damage amount was not available.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts continue to investigate the blaze, Vucha said.