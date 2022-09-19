McHenry County felony report for week of Sept. 4 to 10, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Sept. 4.
Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
David M. DeSantis, 60, of the 300 block of Lake Plumleigh Way, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, Sept. 8, with obstructing justice.
Crystal Lake
Bryan Mendoza, 20, of the 1900 block of Paddock Court, Belvidere, was charged Sunday, Sept. 4, with the manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of marijuana by a passenger.
Andrae S. Hovey, 35, of the zero to 100 block of Pine Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer, speeding and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lino Rivas-Herra, 80, of the zero to 100 block of Cardiff Court, Algonquin, was charged Friday, Sept. 9, with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 18 years old and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13.
Thomas Myrance, 46, of the 100 block of Granada Road, Carpentersville, was charged Friday, Sept. 9, with obstructing justice, possession of cocaine and driving after having never been issued a license.
Makensie R. Hanus, 18, of the 6400 block of Hilly Way, Cary, was charged Saturday, Sept. 10, with possession of a fake driver’s license.
Christopher T. Herrera, 35, of the zero to 100 block of California Avenue, Carpentersville, was charged Friday, Sept. 9, with possession of amphetamine and possession of unsecured marijuana as a passenger.
Stephanie Billion, 49, of the 100 block of West Park Street, Silver Lake, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, Sept. 5, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
William J. Conn, 31, of the 100 block of Albert Avenue, Rockford, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, possession of cocaine, resisting or obstructing a police officer and driving with a suspended license.
Ernest W. Hockings, 31, of the 6200 block of North Bambi Land Road, Mercer, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 7, with possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
Jamie M. Vargas, 40, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 7, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Kristen M. Brennan, 32, of the 500 block of Collier Drive, Antioch, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 7, with unlawful possession of another’s credit or debit card.
Christopher A. Shrewsbury, 26, was charged Friday, Sept. 9, with indecent solicitation of a child, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13 and grooming.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Rodriguez, 19, of the 7900 block of Ridgefield Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Sept. 5, with aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm and domestic battery.
Tonya L. Carter, 43, of the 2200 block of Grove Lane, Cary, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 7, with wire fraud and knowingly writing a bad check.