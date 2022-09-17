McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Aug. 22, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Nathan P. Weber, 18, of the 3500 block of Sonoma Circle, Lake in the Hills; animal torture, disorderly conduct, and unlawful depiction of animal cruelty.
- Daniel A. Carey, 18, of the 11100 block of Grove Street, Huntley; two counts of animal torture and disorderly conduct.
- Kirt D. Wellington, 49, of the 400 block of Ambassador Circle, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer, and domestic battery.
- Matthew D. Peahl, 46, of the 500 block of Elm Avenue, Geneva; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, improper lane use, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Xiaojie Xu, 60, of the zero to 100 block of Crystal Street, Cary; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Timothy D. Frey, 40, of the 4100 block of Atlantic Avenue, Schiller Park; aggravated battery in a public place.
- Dan A. Pelian, 27, of the 700 block of High Ridge Road, Roselle; identity theft.
- Simran S. Khaira, 38, of the 1000 block of Brittney Bend, Lake in the Hills; aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery, and two counts of violating an order of protection.
- Alexander V. Manov, 20, of the 10300 block of Brighton Lane, Huntley; residential burglary, two counts of burglary, criminal trespass to a residence, resisting a police officer and criminal damage to property.
- Rebekha L. Benamon, 33, of the 700 block of Ruth Drive, Elgin; obstructing justice, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to have required headlights.
- Jacob A. Graser, 20, of the 2100 block of Willow Brooke Drive, Woodstock; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Brian S. Halvorsen, 29, of the 1800 block of Queensport Drive, Crystal Lake; criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property, and domestic battery.
- Cory A. Leschke, 53, of the 100 block of Adobe Circle, Carpentersville; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior violations, obstructing justice, resisting a police officer, and improper lane use.
- Joseph I. Collins, 24, of the 11700 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, Alsip; hate crime, two counts of criminal damage to property, and criminal defacement of property.
- Jayla E. Pillow, 19, of the 15400 block of Elm Street, South Holland; possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, and improper lighting.
- Edward G. Jungmann, 38, of the 5200 block of Abbey Road, McHenry; aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of domestic battery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
- Raul Pastor, 28, of the 200 block of Hackett Street, Beloit, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving without a required interlock device, driving while license revoked, driving without a front license plate, driving with expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Adan Y. Rojas-Rojas, 30, of the 4900 block of State Street, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and two counts of battery.