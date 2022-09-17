September 17, 2022
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Aug. 22, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Nathan P. Weber, 18, of the 3500 block of Sonoma Circle, Lake in the Hills; animal torture, disorderly conduct, and unlawful depiction of animal cruelty.
  • Daniel A. Carey, 18, of the 11100 block of Grove Street, Huntley; two counts of animal torture and disorderly conduct.
  • Kirt D. Wellington, 49, of the 400 block of Ambassador Circle, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer, and domestic battery.
  • Matthew D. Peahl, 46, of the 500 block of Elm Avenue, Geneva; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, improper lane use, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Xiaojie Xu, 60, of the zero to 100 block of Crystal Street, Cary; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Timothy D. Frey, 40, of the 4100 block of Atlantic Avenue, Schiller Park; aggravated battery in a public place.
  • Dan A. Pelian, 27, of the 700 block of High Ridge Road, Roselle; identity theft.
  • Simran S. Khaira, 38, of the 1000 block of Brittney Bend, Lake in the Hills; aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery, and two counts of violating an order of protection.
  • Alexander V. Manov, 20, of the 10300 block of Brighton Lane, Huntley; residential burglary, two counts of burglary, criminal trespass to a residence, resisting a police officer and criminal damage to property.
  • Rebekha L. Benamon, 33, of the 700 block of Ruth Drive, Elgin; obstructing justice, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to have required headlights.
  • Jacob A. Graser, 20, of the 2100 block of Willow Brooke Drive, Woodstock; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Brian S. Halvorsen, 29, of the 1800 block of Queensport Drive, Crystal Lake; criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property, and domestic battery.
  • Cory A. Leschke, 53, of the 100 block of Adobe Circle, Carpentersville; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior violations, obstructing justice, resisting a police officer, and improper lane use.
  • Joseph I. Collins, 24, of the 11700 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, Alsip; hate crime, two counts of criminal damage to property, and criminal defacement of property.
  • Jayla E. Pillow, 19, of the 15400 block of Elm Street, South Holland; possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, and improper lighting.
  • Edward G. Jungmann, 38, of the 5200 block of Abbey Road, McHenry; aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of domestic battery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
  • Raul Pastor, 28, of the 200 block of Hackett Street, Beloit, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving without a required interlock device, driving while license revoked, driving without a front license plate, driving with expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
  • Adan Y. Rojas-Rojas, 30, of the 4900 block of State Street, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and two counts of battery.
