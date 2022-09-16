NorthPoint project goes vertical, on schedule, Algonquin officials say

A few months after construction began on a mixed-use industrial campus in Algonquin, the first building has gone vertical, with the outer shell complete.

Construction at the NorthPoint Development campus in Algonquin is “tracking wonderfully,” Algonquin Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said. The roadway on the site was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The project is located south of Longmeadow Parkway between Huntley Road and Randall Road, and village officials have said it could bring between 500 and 1,000 permanent jobs.

Site grading began in late April and the project broke ground in early June.

The development spans 147 acres, and when completed, will feature five buildings that total 1.4 million square feet in size. The first two buildings will begin interior build-out once NorthPoint has found tenants, Shallcross said.

That process is expected to take place by early 2023, NorthPoint representatives said in the spring.

At the time construction began, Shallcross said there was plenty of interest from prospective tenants due to the site’s location off, Randall Road, a major thoroughfare for local commerce, and not far from the Interstate 90 corridor.

Some potential uses for the site include an e-commerce park, business headquarters or light manufacturing, NorthPoint representatives have said.