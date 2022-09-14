Truck driver flown to hospital Wednesday after being pinned by slabs of concrete

A truck driver was flown to the hospital Wednesday morning after he became trapped and pinned in the truck’s cab by the concrete slabs he was hauling, Lake in the Hills police said.

The man, driving a 2014 KW tractor, was carrying a load of concrete slabs southbound on Randall Road, approaching Algonquin Road, around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

The driver stopped, causing the truck to shift forward and sending the concrete slabs into the truck’s cab through the back window, pinning him, the release states. The police, along with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District were dispatched a little after 11 a.m.

After arriving, first responders extracted the driver and began life-saving measures, the release states. He was then transferred to a medical flight team who took him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

A truck driver was flown to the hospital Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after he became pinned by concrete slabs he was hauling. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

As a result of the incident, traffic along both north and south lanes of Randall Road was closed from Algonquin Road to Commercial Drive, the release states. The northbound lanes reopened about 1:10 p.m., and the southbound lanes reopened around 3:40 p.m., according to Nixle alerts.

The driver was the lone person in the truck at the time of the incident, the release states. The situation is being investigated by Lake in the Hills police. No citations have been issued.

Police departments out of Huntley and Algonquin helped with traffic, and the Illinois State Police Truck Enforcement Unit assisted at the scene, the release states. Lifestar, which flew the helicopter, also helped coordinate medical assistance.