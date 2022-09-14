Huntley considers another industrial building on south side of town

A new 200,000-square-foot building could be added to the bevy of projects already planned for southern Huntley near the town’s Interstate 90 interchange.

The Village Board heard a concept review for the project at its meeting last Thursday. It proposes a new industrial building near Freeman Road and Route 47. The presentation Thursday did not include a vote on the item.

Comments from trustees on the project were brief, but included questions about truck traffic and small additions to the look of the site.

“I think it fits … and it works,” Village President Tim Hoeft said Thursday.

MG Logistics, the company proposing the project, wants to purchase and build on the site, which totals more than 20 acres, village material states. The proposed site for the building sits just south of the Huntley Village Green shopping center.

As it stands, MGL expects to be the sole occupant of the building, material states. Plans for the building call for 51 truck docks and seven drive-in doors.

One question trustees raised was about traffic counts that could be created by the buildings. In a letter to the village, owner Vassil Bayraktarov said the business will generate less traffic compared to other distribution centers.

The building will also see the company’s U.S. employees, about 70 at first, move into the building, with room to grow staff to about 150, the letter reads. MGL is currently based out of Schiller Park, and the plan is to consolidate all its offices across the Chicago region into the Huntley location, village material states.

MGL is a national company that specializes in transportation and freight, village material states. Its fleet includes 500 tractors and 1,000 trailers, which it leases to drivers.

Bayraktarov described his business more as a leasing company than trucking company.

Trustee Harry Leopold said he had no complaints. He asked that all truck traffic come from the south rather than the north through town and that the building have strong landscaping and lighting.

Trustees Niko Kanakaris and JR Westberg agreed.

“I appreciate you guys coming to Huntley,” Kanakaris said. “It’s a good fit, and since no commercial [businesses] are being built here, we might as well build more industrial.”

Trustee Curt Kittel said he liked the design and thought it would be a nice building. Both trustees Ronda Goldman and Mary Holzkopf said they had no additional comments.

For the project to be approved formally, it will need to go through the Plan Commission before coming back to the Village Board for a vote in order to obtain a special-use permit, village material states. Thursday’s presentation was just a review of the possible plan.

The project is one of many industrial buildings planned for the area. Others include the new Amazon facility and a 700,000-square-foot facility, along with other buildings that will have different tenants occupying them.