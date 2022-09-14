Algonquin police write 29 speeding, eight seat belt tickets during Labor Day enforcement

The Algonquin Police Department issued 50 tickets, including 29 for speeding, during its stepped-up enforcement around the Labor Day holiday, the agency said.

Also among the tickets written were eight for seat belt violations, one for a child safety seat violation, one for distracted driving, and seven for other traffic violations. Officers also made four traffic arrests.

The Algonquin Police Department was among many law enforcement agencies statewide that participated in the Labor Day traffic safety campaign, which was funded using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.