No serious injuries, no smashed pumpkins when sedan strikes gourd-hauling semi in Woodstock

No serious injuries and no smashed pumpkins were reported following a collision Saturday where a sedan rear-ended a flatbed semi carrying the gourds, a Woodstock Fire and Rescue District spokesman said.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, said Alex Vucha, district communication specialist.

Emergency responders were called at about 8:36 p.m. to the area of Franklinville and Kunde roads after the report of a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment, Vucha said.

No serious injuries were reported when a sedan collided with a flatbed trailer on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Woodstock. (Courtesy Woodstock Fire and Rescue District)

The sedan’s driver was the the sole occupant in the vehicle. The semi was pulling flatbed trailers loaded with pumpkins when the collision occurred. The semi driver was uninjured, he said.

Franklinville Road was closed in both directions for over an hour, he said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.