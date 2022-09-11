9/11 victims remembered at Lake in the Hills American Legion memorial gathering

Sarah Alich was not in the military, but the Crystal Lake woman attends the Lake in the Hills American Legion’s Sept. 11 event every year.

“It means a lot” to veterans, firefighters and police officers to remember the day, Alich said. “It changed the whole country.”

Her father was in the Army, an uncle was in the Navy, and there was a tradition of military service in her family before that, Alich said.

But, when she considered entering the military in the years after the attacks, her father said he served so she would not need to, Alich said.

She was among the nearly 100 people who attended the veteran club’s ceremony on Sunday morning, remembering the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed Americans in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Karri Belcher holds her son, August, 2, as the invocation is delivered during a 9/11 memorial ceremony, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the American Legion Post 1231, serving Lake in the Hills and Algonquin, at 1101 W. Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills. The ceremony included a minute of silence at 10:01 a.m., a 21-gun salute and taps. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Kenneth VanSickle, adjutant for American Legion Post 1231, took over planning the annual event just a few months ago after the previous adjutant had to step away from the role.

“I took it very seriously” to ensure a respectful memorial, VanSickle said.

VanSickle retired from the Navy in 2002. In 2001 when the attacks occurred, he was teaching welding at the Great Lakes Naval Station. On that day, another officer motioned for him to come out of his classroom and told him what had happened. The officers were watching the TV when the second plane hit the South Tower, VanSickle said.

On Sunday, he invited area Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, fire and police representatives from Lake in the Hills, and active military, to attend the short service.

Members of the American Legion Post 1231 Color Guard fire a 21-gun salute during a 9/11 memorial ceremony, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the American Legion Post 1231, serving Lake in the Hills and Algonquin, at 1101 W. Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills. The ceremony included a minute of silence at 10:01 a.m., a 21-gun salute and taps. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

U.S. Army Captain Will Adams spoke for the Legion’s service. Representatives from the Chicago-based recruiting office spoke or attended events throughout the area, he said.

“We celebrate and give thanks for how ordinary people and first responders alike acted that day,” Adams said in his keynote remarks.

“We remember how ordinary people reacted with extraordinary heroism when, without warming, they were forced to confront some of the most difficult choices that a person can be faced with,” Adams said.

The legion event was one of many held throughout the county on Sunday, including a ceremony earlier in the day at Algonquin’s Riverfront Park. A memorial there includes a section of steel from the World Trade Center.

Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Fire District Battalion Chief Chris Bremmer bows his head during a moment of silence during a 9/11 memorial ceremony, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the American Legion Post 1231, serving Lake in the Hills and Algonquin, at 1101 W. Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills. The ceremony included a minute of silence at 10:01 a.m., a 21-gun salute and taps. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Chris Bremmer, a battalion chief with the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District, attended both events.

He enjoys attending the ceremonies, Bremmer said.

“It helps keep it in everyone mindset and helps them remember it throughout the year” he said.

There are firefighters in the department who were not yet born that day, or are too young to remember the days and months afterward, Bremmer said.

“It is a custom, for new generations, to respect it as a whole,” he said.